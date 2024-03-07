HIDIVE Relaunches Service With New Website, Apps

In the world of anime streaming, HIDIVE has been attempting to carve out a piece of the pie with some of its exclusive anime series, movies, and more. In 2023, the streaming service was able to hit new heights thanks to exclusive series such as Oshi no Ko. In a new announcement, HIDIVE has revealed that it is giving both its website and apps an overhaul as the makeover will be hitting subscribers today.

Here's how HIDIVE breaks down the changes to the new website and the apps for the anime streaming service, "The new HIDIVE website and apps feature a redesigned user interface, a sleek and simplified menu as well as enhancements to content discovery, user curation, and playback options. This includes updated search and watch history functionality, enabling subscribers to easily find titles by category and genre or quickly determine "that title" to rewatch. HIDIVE now includes offline viewing, one of the most highly requested features, which allows users to download content while online and watch on the go. Additionally, subscribers can also now create a near limitless number of customized watchlists for online viewing."

HIDIVE Anime Overhaul

The President of HIDIVE, John Ledford, shared his thoughts on the big changes to the platform, "It's an exciting day for HIDIVE, as we roll out our new website and apps, marrying our high-quality and popular anime content with the best possible streaming experience. With a multitude of upgrades and new features across the service, subscribers can not only easily find and quickly watch the movies and series they want, but also download and take their favorite anime with them – whenever and wherever they want."

On top of Oshi no Ko, HIDIVE is also the only streaming service to find the likes of The Eminence in Shadow, Helck, Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon, Ragna Crimson, and many more. HIDIVE first opened its digital doors in 2017 and doesn't appear as though it is slowing down any time soon. With anime becoming more popular worldwide, HIDIVE might continue to grow alongside the medium.

