Pokemon Exec Reveals the True Purpose Behind Ash's Final Season

Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master is inching closer than ever to Ash Ketchum's final goodbye in the anime after 25 long years, and one of the executives behind it all revealed the true purpose behind Ash's final season in the series! With Pokemon Journeys officially crowning Ash as a world champion, it was surprisingly announced that the Pokemon anime would next be moving into a whole new era for the franchise. Introducing a new set of characters starting their journey from the very beginning, it's going to be the first full Pokemon series without Ash at the center.

But before the Pokemon anime moves onto a whole new era without Ash, it kickstarted a special 11 episode run that is following Ash through a series of low key adventures. As director behind the Pokemon anime franchise, Kunihiko Yuyama, explained in a recent interview with Animedia magazine (recently translated by notable fan and reporter, Dephender), Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master was meant to just have Ash be a ten year old boy again.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon: Ash's Final Season Explained

When asked how Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master came to be, Yuyama explained that it was the Pokemon anime's desire to follow Ash and Pikachu on a journey for one last go around, "It started with the idea of tracing [Ash] Satoshi and Pikachu's journey one more time," Yuyama began. "We wanted to depict world battling champion [Ash] as temporarily forgetting about everything he's been through on his journey and just living the life of a 10 year old boy again."

This even goes as far as explaining why the Pokemon anime team brought back Misty and Brock full time as Ash's travel companions for his final episodes. Yuyama explained that this trio in particular really highlighted Ash's "10-year-old-boy-ness" and made it "very pronounced." This all seems to be an effort to bring Ash back to his roots before the Pokemon anime says goodbye to him for good, now it's just a matter of seeing how it all comes to an end for the 25 year old ten year old.

