Pokemon Releases Incredible English and Japanese Opening Mashup

Pokemon's TV anime will be entering a whole new era later this Spring after 25 long years of watching Ash Ketchum travel through the regions, and the anime is celebrating with an incredible mashup of the very first Japanese and English dubbed opening themes! Pokemon Journeys saw Ash take his hugest step towards mastery yet as winning the World Coronation Series offered him a win that turned out to be enough to finally end his story for good. Now that the Pokemon series is moving on from Ash with its next major entry, now is the time to look back and see how much has happened so far.

Pokemon's show has been a major showcase for Ash since he began his journey all those years ago, and kicked off with the Japanese theme, "Mezase Pokemon Master" (which has since been reused as the special opening for Ash's final episode series, Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master). Fans of the English dub will likely remember "Gotta Catch 'Em All" as the anime's first opening, and now Pokemon has brought them together in a cool way! Check it out below:

How to Watch Pokemon's Final Episodes for Ash

Produced by Night Tempo, Pokemon's series themes are brought together in a cool way for the first real time in the anime's 25 year long run so far. It's all for the special occasion of saying goodbye to Ash, which is slated to go down in just a couple more episodes with the Pokemon TV anime's airings overseas. The penultimate episode of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master will be airing soon, and later this April fans will see Pokemon's show move on into a whole new kind of era.

The next era of Pokemon's TV anime will be kicking off on April 14th with an hour long special premiere episode. The cast for the new Pokemon show currently includes the likes of Minori Suzuki as Liko, Yuka Tersaki as Roy, Taku Yasuhiro as Friede, Ikue Otani as Captain Pikachu, Ayane Sakura as Orio, Kenta Miyake as Murdock, Kei Shindou as Molly, and Ikkyuu Juku as Randoh. Directed by Saori Deni, with Daiki Tomoyasu as creative director, The Pokemon Company teases the new series as such, "The new series will be a new dream and adventure set in the entire Pokémon world, where Liko and Roy will go on adventures with many Pokémon, including Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly."

