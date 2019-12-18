This Pokemon Cosplay Perfectly Recreates Zamazenta IRL

It has been several weeks since the world was introduced to the Galar Region. Pokemon set the location live with its most recent game, and gamers were quick to silence their hasty critiques of Generation 8 about its arrival. Pokemon Sword and Shield has since become a top-seller for the holidays, and one fan decided to take their love for Galar to the next level.

Over on Reddit, a user known as BloxxyPixels shared a photo of theirs. The fan found the most adorable of Pokemon cosplays, and it sees a perfectly good pup cosplay as a Legendary Pokemon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the photo shows a cute Husky sitting neatly on a sidewalk. Their mixed coat may not be a edgy as the one Zamazenta has, but this pooch is wearing a shield just like his Legendary counterpart.

Behind the dog stands its dedicated owner. Or perhaps Trainer is the right word in this case. As you can see, the owner is wearing some casual clothes, but he has a unique accessory in hand. The man is carrying a Poke Ball with him, so it seems he might have been anticipating this attack. But luckily for us all, Zamasenta is not one who submits to just any trainer. A good boy such as this only listens to the very best, and we’re all just lucky to have witnessed this Pokemon cosplay period.

Do you approve of this adorable cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, and Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor.