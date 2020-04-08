These Viral Pics of Pokemon-Loving Cats Will Make Your Day

It can be hard to find a bit of happiness these days when there is so much news working against such a discovery. The new coronavirus has caused a near global shutdown with countries doing their best to slow the spread of the pandemic. Staying at home can be tedious for many, but there are some bright spots of the Internet to look forward to. For instance, cats are just as cute as ever, and netizens have been posting photos of their kitties dressed up as Pokemon to make us smile.

You can find a slew of the photos below, and as you will see, all of the pictures are adorable. From Pikachu to Meowth, fans of Pokemon are dressing up their beloved cats as their favorite pocket monsters. Even the most brusque of cats would be hard pressed to hate these hats, and they are great for a quick outing if your kitty is willing.

The whole thing kicked off with a Japanese netizen shared a picture of their cat lounging in a Pikachu hat. This small cap is shown loosely fitting on the kitty, and Pikachu’s soft cap has the feline curious. It did not take long before other fans showed how much their cats like dressing up, and the hats shown should be familiar to many.

After all, Japan made these Pokemon cat hats available well over a year ago. The hats came in all sorts of prints from Pikachu to Snorlax and even Pichu. Now, the little gag gifts have become a way for self-isolating fur families to spend time, and it has many wondering whether they could make their own DIY Pokemon hats at home.

Which Pokemon would you dress up your cat or pet as…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Who’s That Pokemon?

Pika Meow

What a Cutie!

Meow Meowth

Too Cute!!!

This cat can’t sleep without their Pikachu plush pic.twitter.com/54P7iRJbDR — Pokemon Center Reviews (@ReviewsPokemon) April 5, 2020

An Alola Cutie

I got this little alolan meowth hat a while ago, but decided today was the day I would see what my cat thought! 💗

He didn’t seem to mind it at all, it was hard to get a photo as he just wanted to cuddle!

.#pokemon #PokemonSwordShield #alolanmeowth #Caturday #Cat pic.twitter.com/UaHEBiROfm — axezeii (@axezeii) March 27, 2020

I Choose You!!