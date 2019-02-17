‘Pokemon’ Merch Teases Dragonite Anime Comeback

Pokemon is looking to make fans feel all the nostalgia this year. After the release of Pokemon Let’s Go, the anime is stepping up with a loose remake of Pokemon: The Movie, and it seems Dragonite will star in the feature film.

How do we know? Well, if a new report is right, it seems merchandise will be sold of the fan-favorite Pokemon.

Over on Twitter, a well-known Pokemon merchant shared the tease with fans. Paul Ryan took to social media to confirm that Dragonite will show up in Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution as a postman.

“Confirmation that postman Dragonite merchandise is coming to Japan this summer for M22. Will feature in a trailer soon,” Ryan wrote. “Mewtwo & Pikachu movie versions blacked out.”

The fan also went on to suggest the Pokemon movie will produce merchandise of armored Mewtwo. The look was first seen in the original Pokemon film, but no images or concept art of these pieces have surfaced online as of yet.

Of course, fans aren’t too surprised to hear the report. After all, The Pokemon Company seems to be basing its upcoming film off the anime’s first feature film. The debut teaser for Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution featured an entirely CGI Mewtwo as he chased down Mew. The pair squared off in the night sky before the teaser faded away.

Little is known about this new film’s story as plot summaries have been kept secret so far. Fans do know the movie will be done entirely in 3DCG which is a new aesthetic for Pokemon. Its tie to Pokemon: The Movie has fans thinking Ash will find himself pitted against Mewtwo once more, and the inclusion of Dragonite must mean the creature is the one who invites Ash to the high class event.

So, how do you like these Pokemon designs so far?