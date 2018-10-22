‘Pokemon’ Just Introduced Its Cutest Eevee Ever

Pokemon has plenty of cute creatures running around, but fans tend to have their favorites. For some fans, Pikachu reigns supreme as the cutest cutie, but Eevee has been making gains over the years. So, it is only right that for the Pokemon anime to introduce its most adorable Eevee yet.

And, as you can see above, it’s impossible to hate on this mop-headed Eevee.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon put out its latest episode, and it ended with a special clip. Episode 93 concluded with a ‘Where’s Eevee’ aside which followed a little-known Eevee as he pranced through town.

I love them I love them so very much pic.twitter.com/7ZcvWgbOUH — 🎃 (@FizzySodaWave) October 21, 2018

The clip may be short, but it has gotten fans more than excited. It all begins with Eevee walking along a pier, and he gets plenty distracted when he finds some Pokemon food. However, as it turns out, the chow belongs to a Houndour, and the pup isn’t happy to share his food. Eevee has to book it away from the angry dog, forcing him to sneak into a crowd and hide behind a person’s suitcase to escape.

As the clip ends, Eevee sees the ocean, and he gets all kinds of emotional. The cutie’s shaggy hair is blown by the wind to reveal Eevee’s wide eyes, and the sight is enough to melt even Team Rocket’s hearts.

For those curious about this segment, it was made to usher in the next arc of Pokemon. The upcoming story will see Ash Ketchum bring this Eevee onto his team, giving him his very first Eevee. So, if you want to envision a heartwarming moment, just think about this adorable Eevee playing a game of tag with Pikachu.

So, how much do you love this adorable new Eevee? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Not caught up on all things Pokemon? You can check out the official synopsis of its current run below:

“What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”