Pokemon: The Series Just Made Everyone Fall in Love with Gou

When Ash Ketchum goes on a journey, it’s important that he’s joined on his quest with friends that don’t just act as support on his trek to becoming the world’s greatest Pokemon trainer, but also as foils to his personality. Misty and Brock for example were the first pair to join Ketchum in the early days of the franchise, with the respective water and stone trainers having varying personalities to Ash’s. Cue the introduction of Gou and his quest to capture the mythical Pokemon of Mew as the new season premieres. Though fans were in the dark as to whether Ash’s new “right hand man” would fit in, the most recent episode has solidified feelings of love toward the brand new trainer!

Twitter User AmphaJack shared the adorable moment wherein Gou sheepishly asked Ash if they could be friends, with Ketchum curiously asking why he would ask that one since they were friends already, showing off the shy nature of Gou and how the two trainers may manage to play off one another moving forward:

This episode acted as something of a “trial by fire” for the partnership of Ash and Gou, as they followed a group of both Bulbasaurs and Ivysaurs travelling to bask in the sun. Little did the duo know that they were being followed by a Team Rocket that was hitting the scene with some brand new terrifying Pokemon in their possession. Tasked by their boss Giovanni to capture more pocket monsters to further the goals of their evil organization, Jesse and James unleash their new Pokemon in the form of Tyranitar and Gyrados upon a surprised Ash and Gou.

With the two trainers defeating Team Rocket, after one of their most glorious introductions in the anime’s history, its clear that the pair will travel well with one another throughout the upcoming episodes of the popular anime. Ash’s outgoing personality and Gou’s shy nature will work well in showing off their individual characters.

What do you think of the Ash/Gou partnership? Did this most recent episode sell you on Gou?

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer. Voice cast members include Daiki Yamashita as Go, Yuichi Nakamura as Professor Sakuragi, Kana Hanazawa as Koharu, Megumi Hayashibara as Jessie, Shinichiro Miki as James, and Inuko Inuyama as Meowth.