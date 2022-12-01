Pokemon Confirms Ash Is Sticking With the Anime

Pokemon has kept fans on edge for a few weeks now, and we have the anime too thank for the upset. It was not that long ago the world watched as Ash Ketchum stood tall and took home his biggest win yet. Ash defeated Leon to become the world's top Pokemon trainer, and many fans wondered whether this victory signaled the end of the hero's journey. But as it turns out, Ash is sticking with the anime.

The update comes from a recent interview TV Tokyo executives in Japan. It was there the team brought up Pokemon as an example of its success. The network's head of Anime, Hiraoka Risuke, took the time while chatting to brush off concerns about Ash.

What's Next for Ash?

"For people wondering what's in store for the future, Satoshi's adventures aren't over yet. As to how the adventures will go, we want to make an announcement during the next anime broadcast," the executive said (via Dogasu).

Continuing, the president of TV Tokyo even nodded to Pokemon. "I heard that Satoshi becoming a Champion has fans from all over the world celebrating. (As the network airing Pokémon) we're extremely happy this is happening to Satoshi, and we want to celebrate as well," Ichiro Ishikawa admitted.

As you can see, TV Tokyo has no plans on ditching Ash anytime soon, but there is no word on how this story will carry on. No firm details were shared about his future in the anime. Ash could carry on in a Gen 9 anime as always, but others are convinced the trainer could cut their role somewhat moving forward. For now, we will have to wait and see what Ash decides, but it is clear at least TV Tokyo is down to keep the trainer around.

What do you think about this latest Pokemon update? Are you glad to know Ash's journey isn't over? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.