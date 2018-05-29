‘Pokemon’ Promises A Shocking New Announcement This Week

If you aren’t on top of your Pokemon beat these days, you should be aware something is going on behind the scenes. This summer, the franchise will roll out a new film, new anime episodes, and a few rumored games. And, as you can guess, The Pokemon Company is ready to hype its next projects.

Recently, it seems Pokemon took to television to get fans excited for its future plans. According to Serebii, a recent screening of Oha Suta teased a big update the franchise is planning to drop this summer.

If the reports are correct, the Japanese variety program called out May 31, 2018 as the big day. Oha Suta says it will debut some “shocking” Pokemon news which is described as being “a moment a new history is born.”

So, will the announcement live up to the hype? Fans will have to wait and see.

Right now, a slew of updates could be in the cards. With E3 slated to go live June 12, The Pokemon Company may preface some of its Nintendo schedule for the gaming event. After all, rumors are swirling that The Pokemon Company is sitting on two new game announcements.

Right now, it looks like two games titled Pokemon Let’s Go: Pikachu and Pokemon Let’s Go: Eevee are on the franchise’s docket. Reports from insiders apparently confirmed the releases early this month, and two website domains were registered for those titles by CSC Corporate Domains not long afterwards. The company is the same one who registered the domains for the Pokemon Sun and Moon games, so fans have been waiting for official word on the drops.

Of course, the announcement could have to do with the franchise’s anime. Right now, the series has Pokemon The Series: Sun and Moon on air, and a new anime feature is slated to drop this July. The new movie will follow the buzzed-about release of Pokemon: I Choose You in 2017, so a third movie could always been preemptively teased before this sequel goes live.

What do you make of this Pokemon teaser? Will it be as big as Oha Suta is saying?