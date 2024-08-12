The Pokemon Company Remembers Rachael Lillis, the Voice of Misty and Jessie, in New Letter

Today, the anime fandom is mourning the loss of a true talent. Rachael Lillis, age 46, sadly passed away last week after a battle with breast cancer. Known for her work on Pokemon, Lillis helped introduce the franchise to U.S. fans with her work as Misty and Jessie. Now, The Pokemon Company is remembering Lillis in light of her passing as the actress brought nothing but joy to the fandom.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Rachael Lillis. Her performance in the Pokemon animated series will be cherished by the many fans who grew up with the characters she brought to life with her special talent,” The Pokemon Company shared in a new statement.

“She will be remembered for generations to come, and we will always keep her close in our hearts. Our thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.”

Earlier today, Lillis’ colleague Veronica Taylor announced the tragic news in an emotional letter. Taylor, who originally voiced Ash Ketchum in the Pokemon dub, took time to honor the beautiful voice that Lillis brought to her work. “We all know Rachael Lillis from the many wonderful roles she played. She filled our Saturday mornings and before/after school hours with her beautiful voice, her terrific comic timing, and her remarkable acting skills,” she shared with fans.

“Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing. She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as Pokemon‘s Misty and Jessie being the most beloved. Rachael was so thankful for all the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled cancer. It truly made a positive difference. Her family also wishes to thank you as they take this time to grieve privately. A memorial is being planned for a future date.”

Back in May 2024, anime and Pokemon fans learned about Lillis’ battle with cancer as a GoFundMe was posted by her family. The campaign was quickly boosted by the community, and anime fans are now taking time to remember the wonderful work that Lillis created. While Pokemon marks the actress’ most famous gig, she also provided voice work for Revolutionary Girl Utena, Hunter x Hunter, and more.

Our thoughts are with Lillis’ loved ones during this difficult time.