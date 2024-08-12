Rachael Lillis, the Voice of Pokemon’s Misty and Jessie, Dies at 46

Today, the anime fandom is mourning following the loss of Rachael Lillis. The voice actress made their mark on dubbing with roles dating back to 1997, but their work on Pokemon as Misty and Jessie has transcended generations. Sadly, the actress passed away on August 10 amid her battle with breast cancer. Lillis was 46 years old.

UPDATE: The Pokemon Company has released an official tribute to Lillis in light of her passing. You can read the company’s statement here.

The news was confirmed today in a letter posted by Veronica Taylor, the original English voice actress behind Ash Ketchum. “We all know Rachael Lillis from the many wonderful roles she played. She filled our Saturday mornings and before/after school hours with her beautiful voice, her terrific comic timing, and her remarkable acting skills,” the actress wrote.

“Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing. She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as Pokemon‘s Misty and Jessie being the most beloved. Rachael was so thankful for all the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled cancer. It truly made a positive difference. Her family also wishes to thank you as they take this time to grieve privately. A memorial is being planned for a future date.”

For those unfamiliar with Lillis, the actress began working professionally in 1997 after studying in Boston and New York City. Trained on the stage, Lillis went on to pursue voice over work for everything from video games to audiobooks and anime. In 2013, Lillis moved to Los Angeles for work, and it was in May 2024 that her breast cancer diagnosis was made public. From Pokemon to Hunter x Hunter and Revolutionary Girl Utena, Lillis brought her voice to a number of top-notch anime dubs. Misty and Jessie may be her most notable roles, but the actress gave her all to every role she tackled.

Our thoughts are with Lillis’ loved ones during this difficult time.