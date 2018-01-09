Watch Squirtle Evolve With This Viral Fan Animation

Pokemon is one of Nintendo’s biggest franchises, and with such adorable monsters in its center, fans have absolutely been drawn to their own personal favorites over the years. As many Pokemon there are now, some fans have not forgotten some of the mainstays from the original 151 from Pokemon Red and Blue.

One fan has paid the ultimate tribute to Squirtle and its various evolutions with a fantastically animated artwork. Artist Cecilia Petrucci uploaded the piece “Hydro Cannon” which depicts a stylized Squirtle going through its evolutionary cycle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Squirtle, prepping to launch an impressive Hydro Pump attack, quickly evolves to its mid form Wartortle and its final form Blastoise before unleashing the attack. Not only is Squirtle’s evolutionary chain drawn in a potent style, the animation is quick, fluid, and highly enjoyable.

Pokemon fans are no stranger to great fan-art work as one fan recently uploaded an impressively huge poster featuring 1100 different Pokemon, including all of their various forms. The fandom has also brought up intriguing theories about the series’ films as one fan imagined that the entire series was a story a mother told her daughter thanks to an Easter egg put into the films by the staff.

The latest Pokemon movie, was full of nostalgic nods for fans who have been following the series since its initial premiere in April 1997. The film even has a gorgeously animated opening featuring characters from the first Pokemon movie, Pokemon: The First Movie – Mewtwo Strikes Back.

Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You! was the first film in the current Sun and Moon iteration of the anime series and celebrates Pokemon‘s 20th anniversary. The film is a retelling of Ash Ketchum’s (Satoshi in the original Japanese release) adventures through the Indigo League, but with a few new twists such as new companions, visits from Pokemon who had yet to be introduced to the series at the time like the legendary bird Ho-Oh, and a threat from a brand new legendary Pokemon, Marshadow.

Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You! was directed by Shoji Yonemura, and is the twentieth film in the series. It was first released in Japan in July 2017 with a limited theatrical run worldwide November 5. It then had its English language broadcast premiere on Disney XD November 25. It is currently slated for a February 2018 release on home video.

The next Pokemon film has already been teased as well. Currently only known as Pokemon 2018, the film features a brand new character as well as a wildly distinct look for Ash (even more drastic than his look in the Sun and Moon series) that has fans taken aback. It’s currently slated for a July 2018 release.