Pokemon Debuts New Poketoon Starring Gengar: Watch

Pokemon has debuted a new PokeToon short all about Gengar! Pokemon has been going all out ever since it kicked off the special celebration for its monumental 25th Anniversary, and this has not stopped at the game releases either. This has included all sorts of fun new experiments for the franchise, and one of the more unique have been the special “PokeToon” anime shorts that focus on fun new takes on the Pokemon world. Unlike the main anime releases, these shorts introduce brand new stories and new kinds of adventures for unexpected Pokemon.

Like previous entries in these PokeToon shorts starring fun choices like Slugma, the newest entry in this collection stars Gengar. But unlike the types of Gengar that we have seen in the games, or the other mischievous Ghost Pokemon we have seen pull pranks in the anime series, these newest Ghosts introduced into this short meet a young girl named Shoko as she crosses over into their ghostly world for a single night. You can check it out in the video above (English subtitles are available with it)! For a sample of this fun new adventure, you can see some of it below as shared through Pokemon’s official Twitter account:

If you are itching for more Pokemon adventures right now, you can currently find the newest iteration of the anime series now streaming with Netflix. Titled Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series, this entry picks up right after the final episodes of Pokemon Journeys and rejoins Ash and Goh as they make there way through every region of the franchise introduced thus far. Netflix and The Pokemon Company officially describe the anime as such:

“It’s a big, big world, but you know where to find Ash and Goh—battling and catching Pokémon from Kanto to Galar! With Pikachu, Cinderace, and their other Pokémon beside them, our heroes continue to travel all over the world to research Pokémon for Cerise Laboratory. Along the way, Ash climbs higher in the World Coronation Series rankings, and Goh adds more Pokémon to his Pokédex in his quest to catch Mew. Meanwhile, Chloe takes her first steps as a Pokémon Trainer when she meets a mysterious Eevee. New friends, returning rivals, and exciting adventures await—as the journey continues!”

What do you think of this newest Poketoon featuring some of the fan favorite Ghost Pokemon? What kind of PokeToon would you want to see next?