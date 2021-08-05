Pokemon Debuts New PokeToon Episode All About Slugma

Pokemon has been in the anime game for years now, and it seems the brand is ready to shake up its vision at long last. While Ash and Pikachu are still huge parts of the anime, The Pokemon Company is game to explore other side stories when the chance arises. That is how the PokeToon shorts got their start, and a new episode has gone live in honor of August's arrival.

The video went live over on Youtube, and you can watch the episode above if you haven't seen it yet. The video, which is titled "Warm Slugma House", may sound strange if not a little off-putting. However, once the episode gets underway, you will be roped into an emotional story worth remembering.

(Photo: Studio Colorido)

The Pokemon episode begins in the cutest way as a young girl runs towards a snow-covered home, and it is there she finds her grandparents. It seems the girl is taking a winter vacation to see her family, and that means she gets to see all of the Pokemon who live with her grandma and grandpa.

In usual fashion, PokeToon dives into the quieter parts of life in the Pokemon Universe. Fans watch as the home's matron knits using the silk from Spinarak and Ariados. From chopping wood to making dinner, the PokeToon shows how life with Pokemon goes on in everyday life. And when things get cold, well - it falls to Slugma to warm up the family's home.

This is the latest PokeToon to go live since the series debuted, and fans are loving how Studio Colorido handled this gorgeous episode. If you want to check out the previous episodes, they are free to watch on Youtube just like this new one. Unfortunately, the episodes are also dubbed in Japanese, so it can be hard to follow the story's minute details. But if you are looking for something pretty to watch, well - this Pokemon series has you covered!

What do you make of this new PokeToon? Where does it rank amongst the others so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.