Pokemon to Debut New PokeToon All About Gengar

Pokemon is going hard with its animated series these days, and it seems another gift is about to drop on fans. After all, the beloved PokeToon series has another short in-store, and it will be all about Gengar. Not long ago, an update went live from the series regarding its next episode, and Gengar will get his turn in the spotlight this week.

The news comes straight from the source as Pokemon's official Twitter let the update loose. It turns out the latest PokeToon will be released this week. Friday will mark the big release, and the episode will be titled "I Became a Gengar?!", so you better gear up for a wild ride.

So far, Pokemon fans know little about the episode in-depth, but they know the rough premise. This release will follow a young girl who gets turned into a Gengar, and things get spooky as she tries to turn back into her human self. All of this will go down at the girl's school, so things are going to get scary for the girl. We've been told Tatsuro Kawano is directing the short, and Yuka Iguchi will star as well.

If you are not familiar with the PokeToon series, you can find its current episodes online. The web series made its debut back in June 2020 and welcomed a second episode on May 5 of this year. The latest episode "Dreaming Tsunami" went live back in June, so it is about time we got a new episode. Gengar is taking the lead ahead of Halloween, and you can bet fans are excited to see his grand ghostly adventure.

