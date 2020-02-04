Pokemon Preview Reveals Leon’s Big Debut

For the most part, the events of the Pokemon and the anime have been taking place in different universes, with the game series creating a number of different protagonists and characters that sometimes don’t make their way into the anime and vice versa. However, it seems as though the most recent installment of the series, Pokemon Sword And Shield, will be breaking the rules and bringing in one of its biggest characters into the anime series proper as the Champion of Galar Region, Leon, will be joining the world of Ash Ketchum, Go, and the other characters that have been introduced this season!

Leon, as you may or may not know, is the brother of Hops, your rival in Pokemon Sword And Shield, constantly asking for you to duel to improve his own skills. Leon himself manages to take the crown of the Galar Region Tournament time and time again thanks in part to his band of pocket monsters, with his trusty right hand Pokemon of Charizard always at his side. While Leon recently made an appearance in the spinoff anime series of Pokemon: Twilight Wings, it is definitely a suprise for fans to see him in the main series!

Twitter User and Poke-Fan TheEndlessZero shared the upcoming preview that sees both Ash and Go attending one of Leon’s battles, witnessing the strength and abilities of the world class trainer first hand, linking the worlds of the anime and Pokemon Sword And Shield that much closer:

The Galar region has been explored in the new anime season of Pokemon, with Ash and Go coming into contact with one of the more terrifying aspects of the land in Gigantamax Pokemon. The large pocket monsters can sometimes become so large that they become a danger to themselves and the world around them. Needless to say, this season has been giving Ash a run for his money and putting his new championship title to the test.

What do you think of Leon making his big Pokemon anime debut? Do you think Ash will one day challenge him to a battle?

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.