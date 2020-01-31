New Pokemon Sword and Shield Nintendo Switch Controllers Revealed

Controller makers PowerA have revealed a trio of new Nintendo Switch controllers, or more specifically three Pokemon Sword and Shield Nintendo Switch controllers, all of which will release in just a few weeks. Each of the three controllers run at $50, and each controller represents a different starter Pokemon from Sword and Shield. In other words, there's a blue controller for Sobble, a green controller for Grookey, and a red controller for Scorbunny. In addition to the color, each controller also features a unique design that further differentiates it from the other two. For example, the green controller has a grass design, while the blue and red ones have bubble and fire designs, respectively.

Beyond this, all three controllers are the same. All are wireless courteous of bluetooth technology, all have motion controls, all have mappable advanced buttons, leds for player number, and low battery warning. Further, each comes with two AA batteries included, which provides up to 30 hours of gameplay.

"Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games like a pro with this officially Licensed POWER A enhanced wireless Controller featuring Grookey (Sobble, Scorbunny)," reads an official blurb about the controller. "Designed for comfort during extended gaming sessions, this Bluetooth wireless Controller includes motion controls, mappable advanced gaming Buttons, and standard ergonomic layout. Enjoy up to 30 hours of gameplay with new alkaline batteries (other variables affect playtime) or add your own rechargeable batteries. Can be used when Nintendo Switch is docked or undocked. Does not support HD rumble, IR, or amiibo NFC. Not for use with Joy-Con only games."

Pokémon Sword and Shield starters grace Nintendo Switch controllers so you can get your favorite! https://t.co/EOKoN7Xqae pic.twitter.com/Qj5VMIh716 — GMS NWS (@gmsnws) January 30, 2020

If you're interested in picking up any of the three controllers, you can find each below:

For more news, media, and information on all things Nintendo Switch, be sure to check out all of our past and recent coverage of the console -- and everything related to it -- by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, a major and unannounced Nintendo Switch exclusive has reportedly been revealed. Meanwhile, a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate rival is coming to Nintendo Switch sometime this summer.