Zara Unveils New Pokemon Booties with Poke Ball Heels

✖

It can be difficult finding ways to wear your fandom, but that has rarely challenged Pokemon fans. The franchise has all kinds of merch to its name and quite a few of those pieces are clothing items. And thanks to the clothing brand Zara, fans will be able to dress up while still showing love to Pokemon.

After all, you can carry around Poke Balls but make it fashion! That is why Zara's Chinese division has made Pokemon booties with heels made from Poke Balls. The design is surprisingly streamlined, and it would earn the approval of any business manager.

You can check out the booties below, and they are beyond adorable. The booties have a sleek black body with a high snug ankle. There is a black stripe running down the heel which leads to a Poke Ball heel. The circular heel is about 1-2 inches high and painted the iconic red-and-white design introduced in Pokemon.

Zara China has teamed up with Pokémon to release these AMAZING heels! Classy or campy? On sale for just ~$30 USD currently (but not available to overseas customers)! pic.twitter.com/LzpIUGrqwM — PokéJungle (@pokejungle) June 14, 2020

Currently, these sock heels are available in China, and they come in a variety of sizes. At this point, there is on word on whether Zara will bring these shoes to the United States or elsewhere outside of China. Pokemon fans are crossing their fingers as the shoes are uniquely adorable, and they are being sold for only $30 USD overseas.

Of course, there are other ways to wear your fandom if you want to rep Pokemon at work. Original Stitch has an extensive line of tailored clothes for sale which feature Pokemon print fabric. The inconspicuous prints are absolutely appropriate for your next Zoom meeting.

Would you be willing to add these shoes to your Pokemon wardrobe? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.