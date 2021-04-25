Pokemon Anime Teases Big Returning Battle for Ash's Infernape

✖

Pokemon Journeys is teasing a huge returning battle for Ash's Infernape. Pokemon Journeys has been a much different kind of series than those of the past in the franchise as it has featured Ash Ketchum and new protagonist Goh adventuring through every region in the franchise introduced thus far. Because it's not limited to just the events and challenges of the newest Galar region, fans have already seen some of the fan favorite characters and Pokemon make their return to the anime in previous episodes. Now it looks like Ash is about to have his biggest reunion yet.

Pokemon Journeys is gearing up for a huge new arc where Ash and Goh will be taking on some familiar legendaries from the anime's past, and a new trailer hyping up this big arc confirmed that all of Ash's Pokemon from the past will be popping up in the new series. While that's already great news on its own, it seems some of these older favorites will be rejoining Ash's team such as his Infernape -- who Ash recruits for a notable battle.

As the trailer for the upcoming Project Mew arc teases, one of the battles coming Ash's way will be up against the Kanto Legendary, Moltres. Making this even more enticing is the fact that Ash seems to bring along his Infernape (who he had used during the Diamond and Pearl era of the anime) for this major battle as the Infernape launches the first major attack against the recently appearing Moltres.

Unfortunately, Pokemon Journeys has yet to set a premiere date for the Project Mew arc as of this writing, so fans are keeping a close eye on Japan to see when Infernape makes its grand return to battle in the anime. What do you think? Excited to see Ash battling alongside Infernape again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!