Pokemon Synopsis Sets Up Ash's Next Match With Misty

Pokemon is getting ready to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum for good with a special new series showing off some of the trainer's final adventures, and with the new series kicking off later this week overseas, fans have been given a look into his big reunion with long time companion Misty with the synopsis for a future episode! Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master will be kicking off a goodbye tour for the 25 year long trainer before picking up with new protagonists in the next anime series, and with this farewell tour Ash is getting to meet all of the fan favorites from the past who haven't been seen for a long time.

While Misty wasn't one of the faces who came back to the anime franchise during the 25th Anniversary celebration series, Pokemon Journeys, she's one of the faces who will be returning as part of Ash's goodbye tour in Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master. And as much as fans would expect from a long in the works reunion between the two, they seem to immediately get into a new contest upon meeting each other again after all these years.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

What's Going On With Ash and Misty's Reunion?

Episode 2 of Pokemon: Aim to Become a Pokemon Master is titled "Ash vs. Misty! A One-on-One at the Beach!" and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "Ash and Pikachu, who continue their journey, have come to the beach. Ash meets a wild Clauncher at the beach and tries to catch it. However awaiting them is Misty, a former traveling companion! Ash and Misty insist that 'I'll be the one to get Clauncher!'"

READ MORE: Pokemon: Misty and Brock Return in New Preview | Pokemon: When Will Ash's Final Episode Air? | Pokemon Reveals Why All of Its Kids Are Considered Legal Adults

It looks like their big reunion is going to be a much smaller affair, but it's perfectly appropriate for the two who had been traveling together since the beginning. It's just a matter of seeing whether or not this will be the final reunion between the two before Ash heads off into the sunset. But what are you hoping to see from Ash and Misty's reunion? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!