‘Pokemon’ Fan Art Gives Ash, Pikachu A Fierce New Look

The Pokemon anime has seen Ash and Pikachu take on many different looks over the course of the series, and by now fans have each chosen their favorite looks for the main duo.

One that stands on the top is the original look for the duo during the Kanto League, and this new bit of fierce fan-art shows off why the look is so popular in a cool new way.

Artist @triskectched shared this fierce look at Ash and Pikachu. Chances are it’s mid-battle as Ash is directing Pikachu to attack and opponent with a striking Quick Attack move. Pikachu also looks like it’s ready to fight as hard as it can too as it prepares to launch some kind of electric attack.

Ash has changed his look quite a bit over the years. It’s usually brought on when the anime begins adventures based on a new game region, and it’s been a tradition of the anime series to soft reboot its character design every couple of years. Fans are used to it by now, but there are many who still hold the first incarnation of Ash and Pikachu as their favorites.

The most drastic change came from the most recent incarnation of the series, which moved Ash and Pikachu to the island settings of the Sun and Moon games. The Alola shift brought on new character designs, new animation styles, and new friends. If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon is described as such:

“What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”