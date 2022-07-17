Pokemon Journeys Unleashes Cynthia's Mega Garchomp: Watch

Pokemon Journeys is now working its way through the quarterfinals of the Masters Tournament with the newest episodes of the series now airing in Japan, and the newest episode has taken things one step further for Cynthia by unleashing her Garchomp's own Mega Evolution! One of the coolest aspects of the World Coronation Series has not only been how Ash Ketchum has been working his way through every region of the franchise so far as he worked his way up the ranks, but the fact that he also has access to every single evolutionary trick that he has learned about over his adventures.

While this has been true for Ash, it's also been true for every other competitor as they are allowed to use either Z-Moves, Mega Evolution, or Dynamax in each of their battles. The Masters Tournament has already seen some of these tricks over the course of its first two battles so far, and the third match in the quarterfinals has taken it to the next step as Cynthia has been taking on Iris and unleashed her own Mega Evolution for Garchomp during the climax of the battle itself. Check it out in action below as spotted by @SnivyPokemon21 on Twitter:

Cynthia Using Mega Evolution

The Power Of Lipstick 💄 #anipoke pic.twitter.com/U3wvTW2pvg — PokeJourneys X🔥MASTERS TOURNAMENT,HERE WE GO!👑 (@SnivyPokemon21) July 15, 2022

Episode 117 of Pokemon Journeys kicks off the match between Cynthia and Iris for the third match of the Masters Tournament quarterfinals. The two Dragon trainers were just as fierce as fans would expect to see from the rest of the champions, and it eventually got down to the final one on one. Iris was left with her Haxorus, and Cynthia was left with her Garchomp. Cynthia then unleashed another surprise when she revealed that she had a Key Stone of her own and unlocked Garchomp's Mega Evolution. This unfortunately proved to be too much for Iris and Haxorus to contend with at the end of the day.

With Cynthia taking the victory over Iris, she now heads to the semifinals and will be taking on either Ash or Steven Stone next depending on how the final match of the quarterfinals shakes out. It's been an unpredictable tournament between champions so far, and now fans can gear up knowing that these champions are still hiding some major tricks up their sleeves. What do you think of seeing Cynthia's Mega Garchomp in action? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!