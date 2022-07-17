Pokemon Journeys Cliffhanger Sets Up Ash's Debut Masters Tournament Battle

Pokemon Journeys has been working its way through the quarterfinals of the Masters Tournament with its latest episodes airing in Japan so far, and the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the series is finally setting the stage for Ash Ketchum's debut battle in the tournament against a big champion! When the bracket for the Masters Tournament was first revealed, fans were excited to see all of the potential match ups after Ash had worked his way up the ranks of the World Coronation Series in the anime so far. With the first few battles now settled, it's time for Ash to prove his mettle next.

When the bracket for the Masters Tournament was set, it was revealed that Ash would be participating in the final match of the quarterfinals against the Hoenn regional champion Steven Stone, who was ranked third in the World Coronation Series overall. Steven had noted that he was finally going to get his chance to battle against Ash, and fans have been excited to see the same as Steven is only one of the major champions Ash needs to work his way through if he wants to make it to the finals of the tournament overall. With the final moments of the latest episode, Ash is getting ready to put in that work.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

Episode 117 of Pokemon Journeys recently aired overseas, and with it settled the third match between Cynthia and Iris. The two of them put on just as fierce of a battle as the two that had come before, and ultimately Cynthia came out the winner. That means she now waits in the semifinals to battle either Ash or Steven. As the final moments of the episode kick in, Ash decides to comfort Iris a bit after her loss before fully committing himself for his own battle against a majorly tough champion. Now it's just a matter of seeing how Ash will approach things.

It's revealed that Ash is currently wielding all of his tricks so far with a Z-Move band, Key Stone for Mega Evolution, and the Dynamax band as well. This means he has either Pikachu's Z-Move, Mega Lucario, or Gigantamax Gengar at his disposal for the battle against Steven, but since he can only use one for the battle, it remains to be seen which of these tricks he decides to use...if he uses any of them at all.

That's just one of the many questions facing Ash heading into his Masters Tournament battle, and even if he wins, there's still an entire tournament to work through from here. What do you hope to see from Ash's battle with Steven? Do you think Ash will be able to take the victory? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!