Pokemon Journeys Reveals Winner of Cynthia vs. Iris Battle

Pokemon Journeys is making its way through the quarterfinals of the Masters Tournament with the latest episodes now airing in Japan, and the newest episode of the series has revealed who won the third match up in the battle between Cynthia and Iris. The Masters Tournament of the World Coronation Series has officially kicked off earlier this Summer with the episodes airing in Japan, and the first two matches of the quarterfinals have seen the regional champions going all out against one another. Now all eyes have been put on the third match between Unova Champion Iris and Sinnoh Champion Cynthia, with a winner needing to be settled between the two of them.

The previous episode of the series airing in Japan kicked off the battle between Cynthia and Iris as it revealed that the two of them had chosen Gastrodon and Excadrill respectively, and the newest episode of the series sees their battle play out in full as both of them were worn down to their final Pokemon each. With one explosive Dragon type battle with each of their respective aces, Garchomp and Haxorus, and ultimately it ended with Cynthia's victory. Meaning Cynthia now moves on to the semifinals while Iris' World Coronation Series' journey ends here.

What makes Iris Vs Cynthia the best M8 matchup is the other matchups lack that personal connection. Iris looks up to her as a mentor and Cynthia acknowledges how far she’s come throughout the match. Little moments like these really made the episode great #anipoke pic.twitter.com/14qk2Loa5B — Serena ♡ (@theeunovastan) July 15, 2022

Episode 117 of Pokemon Journeys recently aired in Japan, and with it saw Iris putting up her best effort against Cynthia. She reflects on the fact that Cynthia has taught her so much over the years since they first interacted during the events of the Black and White anime series, and it comes full circle as Iris ultimately works Cynthia down to the point where she needs to use her trust Garchomp in battle. But it's just as fierce (and in some ways even more fearsome) than fans have ever seen from it before. Iris refused to back down, however.

But despite all of her efforts, it was not enough for Iris to defeat Cynthia at the end of the day. That means Cynthia will now be facing off against either Steven Stone or Ash Ketchum himself in the semifinals as the Masters Tournament continues to ramp up. Cynthia vs. Ash is something fans have wanted to see for quite a while, and now we're one step closer to actually seeing it all go down.

