Japan’s New Permanent ‘Pokemon’ Center Just Opened

Are you ready to step into the wonderful world of Pokemon — like, for real? Fans may not be able to enter its digital world just yet, but Japan has brought the franchise to life in real-life. The country’s latest permanent Pokemon Center just opened, and it is giving out some sweet goodies.

If you head to Tokyo, you can visit Pokemon Center Tokyo DX and its inset Pokemon Cafe starting today. The location is nestled inside the Nihombashi Department store, and its grand opening helped fans get a hold of some nice merchandise (via ANN).

Gamers were able to get some special Pokemon for titles like Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, and Ultra Moon. From March 14 – April 22, fans will receive a Snorlax with the move Sunny Day preloaded if they bring their game to the cafe. You can also get a special lemonade-loving Pikachu for stopping by.

Other merchandise will be sold at the Pokemon Center such as plushies. Those who attend its grand opening will receive free clear folders featuring prints of Snorlax, Mew, Pikachu, and more. The various designs will be staggered weekly, so true trainers can try to collect them all. The event will also hand out special shopping bags and promo Pokemon cards alongside a mini folding fan.

This is not the first Pokemon Center to open its doors in Japan, but it is the largest so far. One was opened in Sapporo and recently underwent a full redesign. A second started operations in the Tokyo Skytree complex in July 2016, and this new center joins the franchise as its third locale. So, if you are hankering for some Pokemon-themed food and happen to be in Tokyo, you know where to go.

Do you want to visit this Pokemon Center even if Nurse Joy isn't there? Should one of these make their way to the US?