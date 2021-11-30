Pokemon Has Put Charizard’s Priciest Statue Up for Sale

Pokemon has put the spotlight on its Sinnoh starters for the past few months, but despite the shifted focus, Charizard has found a way to outdo the Diamond and Pearl starters. The Kanto Pokemon makes no bones about its popularity, and every medium from the anime to the trading card game gives the evolution special attention. And now, it seems like die-hard Charizard fans can pre-order what might be one of his priciest collectibles to date.

Over on the Big Bad Toy Store, the collectibles page share a new pre-order from Unique Art Studio. The piece, which can be seen below, brings Charizard to life in all his fiery glory. But if you want to bring this Pokemon statue home, it will run you over $1,000 USD.

“Celebrate your love of Pokemon with this Charizard statue! He sits atop a fiery base sculpted with translucent material. The detail and composition truly bring this Pokemon to life, be sure to add him to your collection,” the product description reads. At over two feet tall, this Charizard figure is made from ABS, PVC, and polystone. Of course, Charizard looks incredibly detailed just like every Unique Art Studio figure does. A little bit of lighting would turn this figure into a show-stopping piece for any collector, but they will have to save up some cash.

The pre-order retails for $1,099.99 USD before taxes or shipping factor in. Of course, a down payment is required to secure a statue of this magnitude which isn’t refundable. For high-end statues, this hefty price tag isn’t too ridiculous, but it is certainly a lot for most Pokemon fans. But if you just happen to love Charizard with all your heart, well – this figure could be yours next August with a bit of budgeting.

