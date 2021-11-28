Pokemon Journeys Shares Synopsis for Diamond and Pearl Special

Pokemon Journeys has shared the synopsis for its upcoming Winter special airing in Japan honoring the releases of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl! The Sinnoh region was previously honored with a special two-part event that brought the fan favorite companion, Dawn, back to the anime after several years. Airing earlier this Summer in Japan, it was then revealed that Dawn and the Sinnoh region would be returning to the anime once more this December with a special new two-part event that also brings in the heavy hitting Legendaries from that region as well, Dialga and Palkia.

These episodes will be kicking off on December 3rd and December 10th in Japan, and to celebrate the upcoming premiere of these special episodes, Pokemon Journeys has revealed the first synopsis to give fans an idea of what to expect from the coming special. By the looks of the trailer and previous promotional materials together with these new details, it’s going to be a time and space crossing kind of event bringing Dawn and more from the Sinnoh region back into the fold with these coming episodes.

The synopsis for Pokemon Journeys’ Winter special event (as spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter) begins as such, “[Ash, Goh, and Chloe] are contacted by [Dawn] that Piplup has been kidnapped by someone. In addition, similar ‘Pokemon disappearances’ have occurred in various parts of the Sinnoh region. The three of them rush to the Sinnoh region and join [Dawn], and when they heard a detailed story, it seems that Piplup was kidnapped by someone with the same face and clothes as [Dawn]…!??”

The synopsis then continues with the main crux of the coming special as Ash and the others cross over into a new world, “As the result of the investigation, it is found that the Pokemon are kidnapped by someone who comes from the mysterious hole of light ‘gate’ that is connected to another world. And the ‘gate’ may involve the legendary Pokemon Dialga and Palkia…To get the Pokemon back, [Ash] and his friends jump into the ‘gate.”

Not only that, but there are teases of another [Ash], the return of the Sinnoh regional champion Cynthia, a new look for Team Rockets, and a Legendary Pokemon battle tearing apart time and space! It seems like it's going to be quite the big two-part event, but what do you think?