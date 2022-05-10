Pokemon Reveals Next Converse Collection

✖

Pokemon is currently celebrating the 25th Anniversary of its anime franchise, and with the games bigger than ever, the franchise has now tapped Converse for a cool new collaboration! The sneaker company has teamed up with a number of major brands over the years, and this has even included Pokemon among the mix with the previous launch of a cool set of sneakers featuring many of the fan favorite Pokemon from the original Kanto generation. Now the two giants are teaming up once more overseas for a new collection of sneakers that both kids and adults will be able to show off.

Although the previous Pokemon and Converse collaboration hit shelves in North America not too long ago, The Pokemon Company has announced that a new collection will be launching for Converse fans in Japan. This new collection features both a line of children's and adult shoes, and both are fun in their own ways. The children's shoes, for example, feature bright colors and huge profiles of some of the more famous Pokemon out there with Pikachu, Eevee, Piplup, and Mew variations all available. Check them out below:

(Photo: The Pokemon Company / Converse)

These special All-Star Light Child's Pokémon sneakers are running in Converse Japan's online shop for 6,600 yen (about $50.59 USD), but there will also be a line specifically made for the older fans. While the children's designs are fairly loud and bright, the next wave of adult selections (a new wave of All-Star Light High-Tops) are far more subdued. Featuring more muted colors and smaller shout outs to fan favorites Pikachu, Charizard, Eevee and Mewtwo, these only feature a smaller image of each of their 2D sprite looks from the original games. So it won't stand out too much for fans who want to blend it into their everyday styles. Check them out below:

(Photo: The Pokemon Company / Converse)

Unfortunately as of this writing, these sneakers in particular are only scheduled to release in Japan. Given how much of a demand there was for the first Pokemon Converse collaboration here in North America, an international release is possible but also not confirmed just yet.

But what do you think? How do you like the looks of Pokemon's next team up with Converse? Would you nab these sneakers if you had the chance? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via SoraNews24