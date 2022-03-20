Pokemon Highlights 25th Anniversary Anime Special in New Trailer

Pokemon‘s anime will be celebrating the 25th Anniversary with a special one-hour event, and has shared the trailer to give fans an idea of what to expect from the Pokemon Journeys special! While the original video game franchise itself started its own 25th Anniversary celebration not long ago, the anime will be kicking off its own starting next month. It’s a big moment for the anime and there’s no better way to honor it than with the current iteration of the series. Pokemon Journeys has already seen Ash reunite with lots and friends and foes from his past, and this special episode will feature both!

Episode 103 and 104 of the series will be airing back to back on April 1st, the 25th Anniversary for the Pokemon anime franchise overall. These two episodes will see Ash and Goh heading to the Kalos region as Ash is assigned the next battle in the World Coronation Series. Now taking on the toughest trainers left in the Ultra Class, Ash is heading back to the Kalos region to take on the Elite Four’s Drasna and reuniting with some old companions to help him train for the battle! Check out the trailer for the one-hour special below:

https://youtu.be/BetiOG7zVjw

Episode 103 of Pokemon Journeys is titled “Ash and Clemont! Great Friendship Training!” and it’s officially described as such (as spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter), “Set in the Kalos region, Lumiose City will be the next match venue for the [‘World Coronation Series’]. Before the match, Ash and [Goh] visit Gym Leader Clemont and his sister Bonnie, who once traveled with Ash. Ash gets special training from Clement in the form of a Pokemon battle, but something seems wrong with SirFetch’d?! And Dracovish becomes curious about SirFetch’d…”

As for Episode 104, it’s titled “[Ultra Class]! vs. Elite Four Drasna!” and it’s described as such (as spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter) “Ash’s opponent in the [‘World Coronation Series’] is Kalos Elite Four member Drasna, who is 12th in the [Ultra Class]. She is kind at first glance, but her fighting skills are super radical. Ash challenges the dragon-type specialist Drasna with the powered up Sirfetch’d and Dracovish! But can Ash defeat such a strong enemy? After reuniting with Clemont and Bonnie, brother and sister, who once traveled together in the Kalos region, and after special training with them, Ash will be able to see what kind of battle he shows against the Kalos Elite Four member Drasna...”

