Limited Edition Pokemon x OREO Collaboration Announced

Earlier this year, OREO shared a cryptic teaser on social media that got Pokemon fans excited that the beloved cookie would be teaming up with the global entertainment franchise this fall. Now, that excitement has paid off. On Wednesday, OREO announced their most unique collaboration yet, Pokemon x OREO.



The new limited edition collaboration is OREO’s first-ever cookie rarity scheme and it’s one that lines up perfectly with the world of Pokemon. The Pokemon x OREO cookies feature 16 unique cookie embossments that feature beloved Pokemon such as Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and more, but just like in Pokemon some of the Pokemon x OREO cookies will be harder for Trainers to find – and of course, you’ll want to catch them all. Each cookie pack will be a new chance to find all the embossments and of the Pokemon represented, Mew will be the hardest to find.



OREO and Pokemon fans will be able to pre-order the Limited Edition Pokemon x OREO cookies on OREO.com starting Wednesday, September 8th. The cookies will then be available at retailers nationwide starting on September 13th. Because the collaboration is limited, Pokemon x OREO will be available only while supplies last so fans will want to act fast to try to catch all the varieties.

In addition to the Limited Edition Pokemon x OREO collaboration, Pokemon and OREO are also teaming up with a special art installation to bring the collaboration to life. The art installation is located on Venice Beach Boardwalk in Los Angeles and features a pixelated Pikachu made entirely out of 3D replicas of the Limited Edition Pokemon x OREO cookies. Over 8000 3D replicas of the Pokemon x OREO cookies are placed on an 8’H x 22’W mural for the design, but those who can’t visit in person won’t miss out. They can follow OREO’s social channels for updates and the final reveal.



The new Limited Edition Pokemon x OREO cookie pack is available for pre-order on September 8. The packs will be available nationwide beginning September 13th.



Will you be checking out the new Limited Edition Pokemon x OREO cookie collaboration? Which Pokemon embossments do you hope to find? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!