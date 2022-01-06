Pokemon 25th Anniversary Converse Chuck Taylor Sneakers Drop Tomorrow

Pokemon is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and it has pushed through tons of collaborations in its time. Year after year, some of the biggest brands in fashion have jumped on the Pokemon train. Now, Converse is teaming up with the hit franchise, and that means fans will be able to bring Pokemon to their kicks ASAP.

Indeed, Converse is giving its Chuck Taylor All-Stars a Pokemon collab, and the collection is set to drop on January 7th at 7am PST / 10am EST. You will be able find them here at Converse.com after the launch time priced at $70 in adult sizes. If they sell out of your design or size, odds are you’ll be able to find what you seek here on eBay.

“First on the roster is the Pokemon x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star “First Partners” which is styled with a black canvas upper and comes decorated with images of Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Meowth and Jigglypuff. Next in line is the “Poke Ball” colorway which is presented with a white upper and all-over black and white graphics of the aforementioned cast. On the lateral walls, a Poke Ball is embedded into the shoe near the ankle collars,” Converse wrote in a newly released statement.

Outside of the Converse shoes, the brand is also releasing lots of apparel to celebrate the collaboration. The brand is putting out shirts and sweatshirts starring some of Pokemon‘s most popular creatures. But according to Converse, the must-get item is a celebration hoodie.

“Die-hard fans can also choose adventurous apparel items to add to their wardrobe here. The stand-out piece is the Pokemon 25th Celebration Hoodie ($75) which comes printed with “electrified” Converse and Pokemon graphics and “tour stops” from the world of Pokémon on the backside. Elsewhere in the apparel category you can find a sherpa-lined Jigglypuff crewneck, Pokemon Team and Pikachu tees and a range of accessories from backpacks to camp caps,” the statement shares.

Clearly, Converse has big hopes for its Pokemon collection, and it is hard to blame them. Some favorites like Jigglypuff, Pikachu, and the Kanto starters are ready for a close-up. So if you want to get some Pokemon goodies this holiday season, here is your chance!

