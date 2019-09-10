Crystal Poke Balls Show How Your Pokemon Look While Inside

There has been one major question that has plagued fans throughout the decade in relation to the world of Ash Ketchum and the various pocket monsters of multiple regions: what exactly is going on inside the Poke-Balls? When a Pokemon is captured, they are transported in a red beam of light into the hand held capture device, but fans have long speculated just what is going on inside the balls themselves. Are the Pokemon in a relaxing environment? Are they placed into a coma-like state? Is it some sort of nightmare dimension? Now, fans may be given a better idea of the inner workings of the balls with these absolutely stunning Crystal mock-ups.

Reddit User Requilem shared this amazing mimicry, creating a crystal version of a Poke-ball that houses one of the most powerful pocket monsters around in the form of Charizard, the top evolutionary form of one of the first starter Pokemon that was in Ash’s roster:

While most Pokemon are seemingly always relaxed and ready to fight after exiting their Poke-Balls, Pikachu first appeared in the series and refused to enter the ball that Ash Ketchum had waiting for him. This would lead audiences to believe that maybe everything wasn’t so great inside one of these traps, yet the answer to this long running question has never officially been explored.

We did however manage to dig up an interview from Kotaku that asked the producer of Pokemon Sun and Moon, Junichi Masuda, just what he thinks happens inside one of these convenient albeit mysterious balls. Masuda had this to say:

“”I think it’s safe to say that it’s very comfortable inside inside of a Pokeball, it’s a very comfortable environment. Maybe the equivalent of a high-end suite room in a fancy hotel.”

While this has not been answered officially in the lore, we have to imagine that this is the more likely case of what lies within a Poke-Ball rather than a nightmarish hellscape of some sort that pocket monsters are trying to escape.

While these crystal pocket monster holders are certainly impressive, they unfortunately aren’t readily available to purchase online via any major outlets though there are rumors that some can be found via Etsy for those looking!

