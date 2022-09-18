Pokemon Shares New Look Into Cynthia's Past

Pokemon Journeys has given the Sinnoh Champion Cynthia more of the spotlight for the first time in many, many episodes, and the newest episode of the series airing overseas has shared a new look into her past as a trainer! The newest iteration of the series has seen Ash Ketchum traveling across the various Pokemon regions and coming across all sorts of new and familiar faces from his past through the ranks of the World Coronation Series. But with the latest episodes of the series pitting Ash against Cynthia in a highly anticipated battle, both trainers have gotten a new focus as it's gone along.

Heading into the semifinals match against Ash in the Masters Tournament, Cynthia had previously confessed that she was planning to retire from battles when all was said and done. But as Ash has been battling against her for the past few episodes of the series, the climax of their battle had reignited the flame that she had since lost. Looking back at her past with Garchomp and the journey she's been on to become champion in the years since, fans actually got to see more of Cynthia's origin! Check it out below as spotted by @ThePokeRaf on Twitter:

As Cynthia calls upon Garchomp for the final time in this battle, she recalls her history with her Pokémon and how the impact from battling Ash has made her feel so honoured to be a trainer and champion. This is beyond heartwarming and wholesome #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/bupV4RVexI — ThePapiRaf (@ThePokeRaf) September 16, 2022

Episode 125 of Pokemon Journeys officially brings Ash's battle against Cynthia to an end. Although the first two episodes of the battle saw Ash trying to fight back against Cynthia's champion level tactics, he was able to pull out a victory at the end of the day with the help of Mega Lucario. Seeing Ash push himself so far and successfully take on each of her Pokemon helps her realize why she fell in love battling in the first place. She thus thinks back to playing with Gible and eventually growing it to the point where it is today.

This helps her fall back in love with battling, and although she ends up losing during the semifinals, the battle with Ash is enough to show her just how much further she needs to go. This look into Cynthia's journey shows off just how much she's been through already, but it's clear there's still so much more for her to do. What did you think of this look into Cynthia's past as a trainer? Is this something you'd like to see more of? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!