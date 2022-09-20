Pokemon Goes Back on One Champion's Retirement

Pokemon Journeys has reached the climax of the Masters Tournament with the newest episodes of the series airing overseas, and it has gone so well for one champion that they have gone back on their attempt to retire from battling! The World Coronation Series has been one of the most expansive experiences in the franchise to date as fans have seen Ash Ketchum taking on all sorts of battles across the Pokemon world. With the Masters Tournament pitting him against the other regional champions, he's reached a whole new tier of battling. But it's been just as eye opening of an experience for the other champions as well.

The second match of the semifinals kicked off the highly anticipated battle between Ash and Cynthia, and it was such a big moment that Cynthia declared she was going to retire from battles when the Masters Tournament came to an end. But as the battle continued and heated up over the course of the last few episodes of the series, Cynthia was so inspired through her battle with Ash that she no longer wants to end her journey!

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

Episode 125 of Pokemon Journeys officially ended the match between Ash and Cynthia with Ash's victory, and thus he will be the one moving onto the Masters Tournament's grand finals in order to take on Leon. Though she ultimately lost the battle, doing so against Ash was enough to reignite the fire within her. As Ash was able to combat every one of her champion level tactics, and was able to push through with one final effort with Lucario, Cynthia started to think back to why she fell in love with battling in the first place.

When she was down to her final Pokemon, Cynthia thought back to her journey thus far. And after the battle, Cynthia told Diantha that she still has much to learn about battles and the Pokemon world as a whole. She wants to continue her research, travels, and more to further expand her horizons so thankfully it's not going to be any time soon that Cynthia will stop being one of the heaviest hitters in the entire series overall.

How do you feel about Cynthia not retiring from battle? What did you think of her battle with Ash after all these years of hype? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!