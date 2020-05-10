Pokemon: Detective Pikachu Celebrates Its One Year Anniversary

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, the first live-action Pokemon movie, opened in U.S. theaters a year ago today on May 10, 2019. When ace detective Harry Goodman goes missing, his son, former Pokemon trainer Tim Goodman (Justice Smith), investigates the mysterious disappearance with Harry's former Pokemon partner, the wise-cracking and electrically charged Poke-sleuth Pikachu (voiced by Ryan Reynolds). After learning Harry's son is the only human capable of hearing him speak, Pikachu and Tim choose to work together to unravel a conspiracy with junior reporter Lucy (Kathryn Newton) and her ticking time bomb Pokemon partner Psyduck, whose case culminates with the discovery of genetically-engineered Pokemon Mewtwo.

Detective Pikachu captured the biggest opening weekend for a video game movie with a $54.3 million domestic opening before its high score was taken over by this year's live-action Sonic the Hedgehog. Pikachu went on to gross $433 million worldwide, making it the second highest-grossing video game adaptation behind only the Duncan Jones-directed Warcraft ($439 million).

You feel it in your jellies don't you? We're getting all the Pika Pika feels today as we celebrate 1 year since POKÉMON #DetectivePikachu hit theaters! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/hcFqK2QUH2 — POKÉMON Detective Pikachu (@DetPikachuMovie) May 10, 2020

In May 2019, ComicBook.com reported a sequel is in development at Legendary.

"I was excited to do a film that my kids would love," Reynolds, who is most famous for playing R-rated Marvel anti-hero Deadpool, said about choosing to make Detective Pikachu on the film's commentary track. "I don't do a lot of films that are not rated-R. For me, that's a big one."