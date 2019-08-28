Early Pokemon Artwork Shows Off Missing Farfetched Evolution

Farfetch’d isn’t a strange addition to the pocket monsters’ roster because of its appearance, there are plenty of other avian Pokemon that it fits right in with. No, rather the duck-like monster is bizarre because it always carries around with it a leek stalk/spring onion that it often uses during combat to swipe at an opponent and is rarely, if ever, seen not holding one whether Farfetch’d is in combat or is simply wandering around town. Recently, a Pokemon fan has managed to discover an evolution of Farfetch’d that would give it a much more powerful appearance as well as a much different “vegetable”.

Twitter User, and Pokemon enthusiast, DrLavaYT shared the evolutionary form of Farfetch’d dubbed “Madame” that unfortunately fell to the wayside, but shows a bigger version of the character whose biological appearance makes it seem like it is wearing a mask:

(2/4) While Farfetch’d is based on a duck, Madame appears to be either a swan or a goose. Its original Japanese name was Madaamu, which translates into English as “Madame” — like all the Spaceworld ’97 demo Pokemon, Madaamu was never given an official English name. pic.twitter.com/yKuVA4ru3X — Dr. Lava’s Lost Pokemon (@DrLavaYT) August 21, 2019

Farfetch’d, much like so many of its Pokemon brothers and sisters, has appeared in numerous video games from the beloved franchise, but made its first appearance in the anime with the episode “So Near, Yet So Farfetch’d”. In the episode, which took place early on in the long running series, Farfetch’d was used by an insidious trainer in order to steal Pokemon from others and add them to his collection. Humorously, the Farfetch’d used its ridiculous leek in order to beat down any pocket monsters that got in its way or were deemed suitable to steal.

What do you think of this evolutionary form of Farfetch’d in “Madame”? Do you think it might make an appearance at some point in the future of the franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!

