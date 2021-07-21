Pokemon Anoints Vaporeon with Its Own Mascot Suit

✖

Pokemon is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and it has a number of mascots for fans to lean into. From Pikachu to Eevee and beyond, the Pokemon Company has put its faith in a number of marketable monsters that leave fans all mushy. And at last, the greatest of all the Eevee evolutions has gotten a mascot makeover.

And yes, I am a bit biased here. It took years to get to this point, but Vaporeon has been given their own mascot suit. The whole initiation began in Japan just recently after the nation's Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism welcomed Vaporeon as an ambassador.

Vaporeon, a water-type Pokémon, has been appointed by Japan’s Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (left) as an ambassador for "Water Day" (August 1st), a day to raise awareness of water resources. pic.twitter.com/8gulYIZQW0 — Mondo Mascots (@mondomascots) July 21, 2021

As you can see above, the inauguration was done recently in Japan ahead of the nation's Water Day celebrations. The holiday, which lands on August 1st of every year, is meant to raise awareness of water resources and conservation. And to be honest, there is no better ambassador for the holiday than Vaporeon.

This is not the first water-type Pokemon to get their own mascot, but if I may say so, it is the cutest. Lapras was given the full mascot treatment in a bid to promo public transport in Japan's Miyagi Prefecture. The local mascot has become a legend, and it isn't alone. Aside from the franchise's main mascots, a slew of Japanese prefectures and industries have been given Pokemon ambassadors. Vaporeon now joins an illustrious group including Geodude, Slowpoke, and more. So if the team at Pokemon wants to get the fandom buzzing, it better approve a new Eevee ambassador ASAP!

What do you think of Pokemon's latest mascot? Do you love this best girl... or do you really love her? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.