Pokemon Artwork Imagines Hop’s Anime Debut

The latest season of Pokemon’s anime has created some fairly strong links with the recent Nintendo Switch video game, Pokemon Sword and Shield, having both Ash and Go already encountering some Gigantamax pocket monsters on their quest and encountering creatures from the Galar Region. With the spin-off anime of Pokemon: Twilight Wings exploring the Galar Region even further outside of the purview of our normal protagonists, one fan has decided to bring a Galar mainstay into the anime proper with some amazing fan art that imagines Hop making his television series debut!

For those who might not be familiar with the game but have watched the anime, Hop is your “rival” in the Nintendo Switch exclusive, being the younger brother of the champion trainer of Galar, Leon. Attempting to follow in his brother’s footsteps and become a great trainer, Hops challenges you numerous times throughout the entirety of the game, usually whenever you enter a new part of the region of Galar. While there are currently no hints at when Hop may arrive in anime form, between the main series and Twilight Wings, we’d imagine it’ll be sooner rather than later.

Twitter Artist PigeonSenpai shared this amazing interpretation of Hop were he to appear in the anime series proper, which would give us an even better look into the Galar Region from the wildly popular game Pokemon: Sword And Shield:

Like if you cry every time 😭💗 Another screencap redraw in the anime style of Pokemon Twilight Wings ft. the very good boi Hop!#pokemon #PokemonSwordandShield #swsh #PokemonTwilightWings #hop pic.twitter.com/gcJ2jnrFVU — 👑Jules👑 💛🦌 @ Pokemon⚔️🛡️/3H 🖤💙💛 (@PigeonSenpai) January 23, 2020

Currently, if Hops were to appear in the anime to challenge Ash and Go, he’d have a serious fight ahead of him. With the two trainers capturing some of the strongest Pokemon of their careers, it’s clear that the current anime is pulling out all the stops to prove that Ash truly is earning his current status as a Pokemon League Champion thanks in part to his win in the Alola League!

Do you want to see Hops appear in the Pokemon anime? Do you think he'll make an appearance in Twilight Wings?

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.