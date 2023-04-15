Pokemon Horizons Celebrates Premiere With New Promo

Pokemon Horizons: The Series has officially kicked off its run overseas as a new era of the Pokemon series is now moving forward without Ash Ketchum at the center of it all, and the new Pokemon anime is celebrating its premiere with a special new promo. Pokemon Horizons has started off a whole new series of adventures for two new young trainers who are kicking off their respective journeys much like Ash first did over 26 years of the anime ago. But now that the new Pokemon series has started, it's time to look ahead into what could be coming in its uncertain future.

Pokemon Horizons has debuted its one hour long series premiere with new episodes in Japan, and introduces fans to a brand new main character named Liko who is becoming a Pokemon trainer for the first time. But she soon found herself in a much bigger mess than she could have ever expected shortly after, and the newest promo celebrating Pokemon Horizons' overseas premiere is teasing fans about what is coming in Episode 3 and beyond. Check it out below:

Pokemon Horizons Episode 1: What to Know

Pokemon Horizons Episode 1 is titled "The Pendant of Beginnings," but it has yet to be revealed when fans outside of Japan can expect to see the new Pokemon series premiere for themselves. As for what to expect from the new Pokemon episode, the synopsis for Pokemon Horizons Episode 1 teases it as such, "Liko, a girl from the Paldea region, has enrolled at Sekiei Academy, a boarding school in the Kanto region. Liko is delighted to receive her first Pokemon, Sprigatito, but it doesn't listen to her at all. While Liko struggles to deepen her bond with Sprigatito, on the other hand, suspicious people appear who are looking for Liko's mysterious pendant?!"

As for what to expect from the new Pokemon anime overall, The Pokemon Company teases Pokemon Horizons: The Series as such, "In Pokémon Horizons: The Series, dual protagonists Liko, whose partner Pokémon is Sprigatito, and Roy will encounter many characters during their journey, including a group led by Friede and Captain Pikachu called the Rising Volt Tacklers. Traveling across the Pokémon world on an airship, the Rising Volt Tacklers include Orla, who enjoys mechanical and electrical work and is accompanied by her partner Pokémon, Metagross"

How are you liking the look of Pokemon Horizons so far?