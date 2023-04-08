Pokemon Horizons Releases Episode 1's Opening Scene: Watch

Pokemon Horizons: The Series is about to usher in a whole new horizon for the Pokemon anime series without Ash Ketchum at the center of its adventures, and Pokemon Horizons is gearing up for its big premiere overseas with a brief look at Episode 1's opening scene! Pokemon Horizons: The Series will be starting off a whole new non-Ash led era by featuring two new protagonists who are starting their respective Pokemon journeys from the very beginning. This also means a whole new story, new characters to meet, and tons of new Pokemon that will finally make their way to the anime.

Pokemon Horizons: The Series will be kicking off its run with a special hour long premiere overseas next week from the time of this writing, and fans have been getting steady looks at Episode 1 leading into its big premiere. This includes the new sneak peek at what to expect from the new Pokemon anime that shows off the first few seconds of how this new Pokemon era begins before one of the new trainers, Liko, makes her big debut. Check it out below as shared by the Pokemon anime's Twitter account:

When Is Pokemon Horizons Coming Out?

Scheduled to make its premiere in Japan on April 14th, Pokemon Horizons Episode 1 is titled "The Pendant of Beginnings." The synopsis for Pokemon Horizons Episode 1 teases it as such, "Liko, a girl from the Paldea region, has enrolled at Sekiei Academy, a boarding school in the Kanto region. Liko is delighted to receive her first Pokemon, Sprigatito, but it doesn't listen to her at all. While Liko struggles to deepen her bond with Sprigatito, on the other hand, suspicious people appear who are looking for Liko's mysterious pendant?!"

There has yet to be an international Pokemon Horizons release date set as of the time of this writing, but, The Pokemon Company teases the new anime as such, "In Pokémon Horizons: The Series, dual protagonists Liko, whose partner Pokémon is Sprigatito, and Roy will encounter many characters during their journey, including a group led by Friede and Captain Pikachu called the Rising Volt Tacklers. Traveling across the Pokémon world on an airship, the Rising Volt Tacklers include Orla, who enjoys mechanical and electrical work and is accompanied by her partner Pokémon, Metagross"

What do you think of Pokemon Horizons' first episode so far? What are you hoping to see in the first Pokemon anime without Ash? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!