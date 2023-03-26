Pokemon Horizons Anime Shares Premiere Synopsis

The Pokemon anime has officially said goodbye to Ash Ketchum after over 25 long years of anime adventures, and the first synopsis has been revealed for the premiere episode of the new anime without Ash, Pokemon Horizons: The Series! The Pokemon anime is breaking new ground as it will be kicking off its first full anime series without Ash at the center of it all, and following a new duo of young trainers as they start their respective journeys from the very beginning. It's a whole new horizon, and will be kicking off overseas very soon.

With Pokemon Horizons: The Series now scheduled for its premiere overseas later this Spring (with an international release planned for much later), the first episode of its new run will be premiering as well. Details have started to pop up about what we can see from Liko and Roy in this first new entry in the Pokemon anime's next era, and this includes the first synopsis for Pokemon Horizons' premiere episode too:

Pokemon Horizons: What to Know About the New Anime's Premiere

Scheduled to debut in Japan on April 14th, the first episode of Pokemon Horizons: The Series is teased as such (as spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter), "Liko, a girl from the Paldea region, has enrolled at Sekiei Academy, a boarding school in the Kanto region. Liko is delighted to receive her first Pokemon, Sprigatito, but it doesn't listen to her at all. While Liko struggles to deepen her bond with Sprigatito, on the other hand, suspicious people appear who are looking for Liko's mysterious pendant?!"

As for what to expect from Pokemon Horizon: The Series as a whole, The Pokemon Company begins to tease it as such, "In Pokémon Horizons: The Series, dual protagonists Liko, whose partner Pokémon is Sprigatito, and Roy will encounter many characters during their journey, including a group led by Friede and Captain Pikachu called the Rising Volt Tacklers. Traveling across the Pokémon world on an airship, the Rising Volt Tacklers include Orla, who enjoys mechanical and electrical work and is accompanied by her partner Pokémon, Metagross"

The synopsis continues with, "Murdock, who is skilled at cooking, and his partner Pokémon, Rockruff; Mollie, who specializes in healing treatments, and her partner Pokémon, Chansey; and Ludlow. Liko and Roy will also come across Amethio, who is joined by his partner Pokémon, Ceruledge, and belongs to an organization called the Explorers, as well as a popular video streamer known as Nidothing."

What are you hoping to see in Pokemon's first new anime without Ash?