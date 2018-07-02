This ‘Pokemon’ Mash-Up With ‘Hunter x Hunter’ is Blasting Off

With Pokemon being one of the best selling franchises ever, it’s become a popular source of fan-art and crossovers among anime fans. But this latest imagined crossover with Hunter x Hunter might be the most chilling to date.

One fan went the extra, hilarious, disturbing mile by sharing an image of what it would look like it Pokemon’s Jesse and James had Hunter x Hunter‘s Hisoka as a baby.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although Team Rocket’s Jesse and James giving birth to Hisoka seems like a ridiculous idea at first, the more you think about Reddit user dali164’s idea may not be too far off of the mark. Fans have already pointed out that hair colors and extra personality lines up between the series, and wilder things have happened in anime.

Premium Bandai has been offering plenty of great items for fans for the series’ 20th Anniversary celebration as they are also currently selling a replica set of its Greed Island card game. It runs 8,800 yen (about $78 USD. If this seems like it would be too cumbersome but you still want to show off your love of Hunter x Hunter, you can do so with Premium Bandai’s other replica offering, the Beatle 07.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

The next Pokemon film, Pokemon: Everyone’s Story, will be released on July 13 in Japan with an international release likely following later in the year. The film includes new characters like Risa, a trainer with an Eevee, Kagachi and his Sudowoodo, the researcher Torito and his Chansey, mysterious girl Rarugo, and old woman Hisui. The returning cast includes Rica Matsumoto as Ash, Ikue Otani as Pikachu, Megumi Hayashibara as Jesse, Shinichiro Miki as James, Inuko Inuyama as Meowth, and Unsho Izhizuka as the film’s narrator.

The previous film, Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You!, was directed by Shoji Yonemura, and is the twentieth film in the series. It was first released in Japan in July 2017 with a limited theatrical run worldwide November 5. It then had its English language broadcast premiere on Disney XD November 25. It is currently streaming for free over on Nintendo’s official Pokemon website.