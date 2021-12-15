Pokemon Just Opened its Very First Playground in Japan

While Pokemon doesn’t have a theme park of its own, it seems as though Japan is set to open a string of playgrounds that take some of the pocket monsters of the series, with one such playground having already opened in the East. With Universal Studios Japan diving into plenty of anime franchises and Studio Ghibli set to open the doors of its own theme park next year, it seems that anime will continue to appear in some wild places moving forward.

Now is a great time for the Pokemon series, with the current season of the anime seeing Ash and Goh continuing their journey to defeat the trainers of the Galar Region and collect stronger Pokemon to add to their roster. On the video game front, Pokemon recently released Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl on the Nintendo Switch, with Pokemon Legends: Arceus set to hit next year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Official Poke_Times Twitter Account shared a look at the Pokemon Playground that is currently open in Namie Town, which will be the first of several that are set to hit Japan and celebrate the monster-catching series:

The official website for Pokemon Japan shared new details about the Pokemon Playground, focusing on the “lucky” creatures that make up the roster of the pocket monster generations:

“The first garden of “Lucky Park” announced in October has finally opened! It’s a name that is likely to cause “lucky” things when you go out to play. This time, we will fully introduce the charm of “Lucky Park in Namie Town” which was opened in “Michinoeki Namie” in Namie Town, Fukushima Prefecture. “Lucky Park” is designed with the motif of “Lucky” of Fukushima support Pokemon, and park playsets of Pokemon who have an affinity with Lucky are installed.”

“Lucky Park” is currently the first of its kind, swinging open its gates to young fans of the Pokemon series, with new locales set to open next year. The park also throws in some synergy by allowing fans of Pokemon to bring their mobile devices and receive exclusives from Pokemon Go!, the augmented reality game that allows players to capture Pokemon based on their current locations.

Would you want to visit this Pokemon Playground? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.