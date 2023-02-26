Pokemon: Journey of Dreams Trailer Released

The next week is about to be a wild one for the Pokemon franchise. In just a day's time, the brand will celebrate an annual event hyping its next big projects, but that is not all. Pokemon has some things cooking elsewhere behind the scenes, and we just got a look at one such project thanks to Pokemon: Journey of Dreams.

As you can see below, a short clip was posted online in China for the special. Pokemon: Journey of Dreams shared this new PV with fans across Weibo overseas, and the adorable clip brings out a new kind of animation for the IP.

Short trailer for the online animated short series Pokémon: Journey of Dreams from Chinese social network Weibo pic.twitter.com/R0cI38158Q — PokéJungle: Gen IX (@pokejungle) February 25, 2023

After all, Pokemon: Journey of Dreams leans away from 2D anime for something almost 3D. The shaded anime is gorgeous from top to bottom, and Pokemon shows off several familiar faces in this clip. From Lapras to Latias, there are some impressive monsters in this promo, so fans can look forward to seeing them take the screen.

Well, that is if they have access to Weibo in China. Right now, Pokemon: Journey of Dreams have not announced plans to release it globally. The current plans suggest this short will be exclusive to China, but rest assured, versions of this short will make their way online. But when it comes to dubbing, well – The Pokemon Company has not shared an international plan for this film either way.

As for the franchise's other plans this week, fans better buckle up. Pokemon Day will go down on February 27th, and the event promises to update fans on all sorts of projects. So far, rumors suggest everything from Pokemon Sleep to Pokemon's next DLC will drop big news during the event. And as for the mainline anime, fans are expecting some sort of update given Ash's time with the show is ending very soon.

