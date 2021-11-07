Pokemon Journeys Stuns With Gigantamax vs. Mega Evolution Battle

Pokemon Journeys stunned with a Gigantamax and Mega Evolution battle with the newest episode! As Ash continues to rise his ways through the ranks of the World Coronation Series, one of the most exciting elements of watching thus far has been seeing how all of the regions’ tactics are bouncing off of one another. As Ash makes his way even higher up through the Ultra Class in his attempt of making it into the Master Class Top 8, fans have seen Ash use the very techniques and tricks he has picked up over the years to his advantage as well.

With the previous episode of the series tasking him with a big rematch against one of his tougher rivals in the World Coronation Series so far, Bea, the newest episode of the series not only brought their big fight to an end but also stunned with a battle between Ash’s Mega Lucario and Bea’s Gigantamax Machamp. So fans got to see what a battle of this kind of scale could look like, and it’s clear now that the anime has even more surprises in store as Ash continues to rise through the ranks.

Episode 86 of the series saw both Ash and Bea’s teams whittle down to their final member each with Bea having only her Machamp left, and Ash with only his Lucario. Through Ash’s skill and pushing her to this point, Bea recognized Ash as a trainer worthy of pushing she and her Machamp to the next level. Thus she decides to use her Gigantamax ability to grow Machamp to a massive new size, and Ash uses Mega Evolution in order to keep up with the massively grown Machamp and its power.

While we have seen Gigantamax in action in the series’ past episodes, this clash between two different kinds of regional power ups certainly paints a picture of what Ash’s battles will continue to look like as he makes it higher through the World Coronation Series. Following this battle with Bea Ash is now in the 30s of the Ultra Class, so it’s only a matter of time before he takes on even tougher opponents and potentially uses bigger power ups and gimmicks in those future episodes.

But what do you think of this clash between Mega Evolution and Gigantamax? What kind of power up mix ups are you wanting to see next?