Pokemon Journeys Hypes Iris' Return in New Arc Trailer

Pokemon Journeys: The Series is hyping up Iris' return to the anime with a trailer for its next big arc! The anime is getting ready to launch a new arc following its string of episodic adventures, and this new adventure will see Ash and Goh meeting with several famous faces from the franchise past. Not only will this new arc include the return of old rivals for Ash such as Gary Oak, but this arc will also bring back one of Ash's old companions, Iris, as the two of them do battle once more.

Pokemon Journeys has debuted a trailer for its upcoming Project Mew arc, and this trailer shows off a lot of what Ash and Goh will be dealing with on their new adventure. One of the scenes is a new battle in Ash's rise up the World Coronation Series ranks, and it appears that he'll have to do battle with Iris after they have been separated for so long in order to move up to the next stage. Check it out:

Although there has yet to be a premiere date for the new Project Mew arc for Pokemon Journeys just yet, promotional materials have teased that Iris will be making a return with Episode 65 of the series. Showing up in her champion's attire from Pokemon Black and White 2, the upcoming episode is titled "Dragon Battle! Ash vs. Iris" and the episode is described as such:

"[Ash], who is participating in the [World Coronation Series] aiming for a battle with the strongest champion [Leon], has won against many strong opponents and has now reached 184th place in the Super Class. Meanwhile, an invitation for a battle arrives for Ash from a friend in Iris, who once traveled with him. Iris, who was on a training trip with her partner Pokemon Axew aiming to become a dragon master, apparently returned to the Unova region. It seems that she has entered the [World Coronation Series] and Ash and Goh immediately visit the region again."

