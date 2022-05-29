Pokemon Is Finally Ready to Bring Back Tracey

✖

Pokemon has introduced a lot of characters in its time, but some of them have fallen to the wayside. That's what happens when a show churns out more than 1,200 episodes, after all. Still, some of those stragglers remain favorites with fans, and now it seems like one of Ash's most underrated pals is about to make their return to the anime.

The whole thing came to light this week when Pokemon Journeys put out a new episode. It was there fans watched as Ash made a trip back to Alola and reunited with his second family while training. All of this was to prepare the trainer for the World Championship Tournament that Ash will enter with seven other famous trainers. And in the preview for the show's next episode, none other than Tracey Sketchit showed up.

Good to see Tracey finally finding a way out of Professor Oak's basement! #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/5lE2ru9Ljp — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) May 27, 2022

Yes, you read that right. Tracey is about to make a comeback, and this is a milestone for the trainer. After all, Pokemon hasn't brought Ash's friend back since Pokemon the Series: Black and White in a brief cameo. He appeared in a similarly short scene in Pokemon the Series: Diamond and Pearl, and earlier in this series, Professor Oak did make reference to Tracey out of nowhere while chatting with Goh. So soon, Tracey will show up in person as he watches Ash participate in the tournament with Professor Oak and Ash's mom by his side.

Clearly, this comeback took fans by surprise, and few expected to see him crop up in the latest Pokemon Journeys promo. It is nice to see the trainer no matter the case. He's been busy studying under Professor Oak for years now, and despite his thin legacy, Tracey remains a nostalgic fan favorite for those who watched Pokemon in the original series years ago!

