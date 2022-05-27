New Pokemon Journeys Trailer Focuses on The Masters 8

✖

Pokemon Journeys has set the stage for what might be the biggest tournament in the history of the anime series, which is quite the feat considering the story of Ash Ketchum has been running for decades. The Masters 8 has revealed the eight most powerful Pokemon trainers in the world today, with Ash being amongst them and a new trailer has arrived that is hinting at the battles that are set to come which will determine who is the most powerful pocket monster trainer in the world today. Needless to say, this is Ash's best chance to date of achieving his dreams.

If you're unaware of how currently constitutes the Masters 8, the roster entails the likes of Leon (The current world champion), Cynthia (the Sinnoh Champion), Steven (the Hoenn Champion), Lance (the Champion of Johto and Kanto), Diantha (The Kalos Champion), Alain, Iris (the Unova Champion), and of course Ash (the Alola Champion). Before this tournament takes place, it seems that Ash will have some big reunions from his days participating within the Alola Region, with Professor Kukui in his wrestling attire already featured in a preview for a future episode of Pokemon Journeys.

The Official Twitter Account for Pokemon Journeys' anime has shared a new look at the upcoming tournament for the Masters 8, which is sure to feature some of the biggest battles of the television series to date and might very well see Ash become the world champion and achieve his dream that he has been following throughout the series:

Ash has come a long way in Pokemon Journeys, adding some serious firepower to his roster with the likes of Gengar, Lucario, and Dragonite to name a few. While Goh wasn't able to become a part of the Masters 8, Ash's friend's dream might also come true with it seemingly likely that he'll gain acceptance into Project Mew. The question now arises for many fans in the case of Masters 8, should Ash win and become the world champion, will Ketchum hand off the reins as the series protagonist to a new trainer?

Do you think Ash will win the Masters 8 and become the strongest trainer in the world? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.