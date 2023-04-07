Pokemon Horizons Releases New Photos From First Episode

Pokemon Horizons is passing the torch from Ash Ketchum and Pikachu to Liko and Roy, ushering in a new era of pocket monster training in the anime adaptation. With the dynamic duo of trainers set to be joined by Friede, Captain Pikachu, and the Explorers, anime fans are waiting with bated breath to see if the new heroes can live up to the legacy of the trainer who ran the show for over two decades. With the first episode arriving on April 14th in Japan, a handful of new images hint at what is to come.

At present, there are many unanswered questions surrounding Liko and Roy, characters who are set to be anime-exclusive as they have not appeared in previous Pokemon games such as Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet. While there were early theories that Liko might be related to Ash Ketchum thanks to a hair clip that looks similar to a symbol on Ketchum's cap, it would seem that the new season is moving away from the former lead. With the two trainers carrying mysterious artifacts that the villainous group known as the Explorers are looking to take for themselves, Pokemon Horizons is looking to change the game on a number of different fronts.

Pokemon Horizons Images

The images from Pokemon Horizons see Liko having an interaction with one of the members of the Explorers, Amethyo. It also shows Friede fighting with what might be a Charizard of his own, hinting that the new supporting character might just be quite the powerhouse. It will be interesting to see what kind of level Liko and Roy have when it comes to their current Pokemon training when Horizons arrives later this month.

Amethio and Friede #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/ihlSQOUEnB — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) April 7, 2023

At present, the anime series hasn't confirmed whether we'll see Ash and his Pikachu return to the television show. While creators have hinted that it's only a matter of time before they could make a comeback, it might be years before we see what Ketchum has been up to in the background. It will be interesting to see if Liko and Roy one day make it far enough to challenge Ash for his world championship title.

